Snowfall totals: Up to 5″ in some areas

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Snowfall totals vary across the Tri-State with the highest amount measured at five inches.

The northwest parts of the Tri-State around Connersville saw the most snowfall; between 3″ to 5″ fell in that area, according to the FOX19 First Alert Weather team.

Counties ranging from Ripley and Dearborn County to the east in Butler and Warren County received between 2″ to 4″ of snow.

[Closings & Delays]

Hamilton County is right on the cusp of where the snowfall amount differs. Some parts of the county are in that 2″ to 4″ range while the southeast part of Hamilton County might have only got 2″.

A majority of Northern Kentucky and eastern Ohio counties like Clermont and Brown and further eastward got up 2″, the FOX19 NOW Weather team measured.

UPDATED SNOW AMOUNTS - Bringing down the higher end of our snow range by 1 to 2 inches - It is a slushy wet snow and temperatures are a touch above freezing in most areas. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/jNGmiRvdf1 — Catherine Bodak (@FOX19Catherine) January 25, 2023

