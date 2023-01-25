Contests
Snowfall totals: Up to 5″ in some areas

Tracking Snowfall Throughout the Tri-State
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Snowfall totals vary across the Tri-State with the highest amount measured at five inches.

The northwest parts of the Tri-State around Connersville saw the most snowfall; between 3″ to 5″ fell in that area, according to the FOX19 First Alert Weather team.

Counties ranging from Ripley and Dearborn County to the east in Butler and Warren County received between 2″ to 4″ of snow.

Hamilton County is right on the cusp of where the snowfall amount differs. Some parts of the county are in that 2″ to 4″ range while the southeast part of Hamilton County might have only got 2″.

A majority of Northern Kentucky and eastern Ohio counties like Clermont and Brown and further eastward got up 2″, the FOX19 NOW Weather team measured.

