Why Xavier is wearing gold-trimmed jerseys tonight against UConn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Xavier University’s men’s basketball squad donned some different uniforms Wednesday night against the University of Connecticut.

The 13th-ranked Musketeers are wearing a lighter shade of blue than normal, and both the lettering and fringes are gold. XU coaches are also wearing gold shoelaces.

According to our media partners at the Enquirer, the throwback jerseys are part of the Coaches vs. Cancer nationwide initiative and honor the life and memory of Jaxen Kettler.

The jerseys harken back to the ‘70s when Xavier used the color as an accent trim.

Jaxen was the son of XU’s head strength and conditioning coach, Andy Kettler, and his wife, Kimbraly Kettler.

He was diagnosed with pineoblastoma, a rare pediatric brain cancer, at 2 years old. Jaxen passed away five weeks later in July 2016.

Since Jaxen’s passing, the Kettler Family has launched Jaxen’s Journey – a foundation aimed at raising awareness and funding in the quest for a cure for Pediatric Pineoblastoma. For more information or to make a donation, you can visit https://t.co/YDDFJtDizV — Adam Baum (@AdamJBaum) January 24, 2023

