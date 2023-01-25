Contests
Why Xavier is wearing gold-trimmed jerseys tonight against UConn

Xavier Musketeers forward Jerome Hunter (2) is double teamed under the basket in the first half...
Xavier Musketeers forward Jerome Hunter (2) is double teamed under the basket in the first half of the NCAA basketball game between the Xavier Musketeers and the West Virginia Mountaineers at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. The Mountaineers led 43-36 at halftime. Sam Greene/The Enquirer.(Cincinnati Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Xavier University’s men’s basketball squad donned some different uniforms Wednesday night against the University of Connecticut.

The 13th-ranked Musketeers are wearing a lighter shade of blue than normal, and both the lettering and fringes are gold. XU coaches are also wearing gold shoelaces.

According to our media partners at the Enquirer, the throwback jerseys are part of the Coaches vs. Cancer nationwide initiative and honor the life and memory of Jaxen Kettler.

The jerseys harken back to the ‘70s when Xavier used the color as an accent trim.

Jaxen was the son of XU’s head strength and conditioning coach, Andy Kettler, and his wife, Kimbraly Kettler.

He was diagnosed with pineoblastoma, a rare pediatric brain cancer, at 2 years old. Jaxen passed away five weeks later in July 2016.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

