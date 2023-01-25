Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Woman found not guilty of murder for 2022 Mt. Airy shooting

Laquieta Reese was found not guilty by reason of self-defense in the shooting death of Gregory...
Laquieta Reese was found not guilty by reason of self-defense in the shooting death of Gregory Jeffries.(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By Morgan Parrish
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman facing murder charges in connection with a 2022 shooting in Mt. Airy has been found not guilty.

LaQuieta Reese’s shooting of 38-year-old Gregory Jeffries in February of last year was determined to be done in self-defense.

Jeffries died on Feb. 20 in the area of Hawaiian Terrace and Colerain Avenue, Cincinnati police Det. Tim Lanter said at the time.

According to the complaint, Reese shot Jeffries twice during an argument.

A grand jury previously indicted Reese for two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault, court records show.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

By daybreak Wednesday, there will be enough accumulation to cause slippery road conditions...
Heavy, wet snowfall for some in the Tri-State early Wednesday
Police found the victim in a cornfield without his head or hands.
Cincinnati man arrested in grisly cold-case murder outside Toledo
The Nashville Bengals Fan Club described the Tailgate Brewery as their home for Bengals games.
Fifth Bengals game ball located in Nashville
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) celebrates with cornerback Eli Apple (20)...
Bengals’ Eli Apple trolls Bills’ Diggs, Allen with ‘couples therapy’ tweet

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (88) leaves the field after his NFL football game...
Bengals’ Hurst finalist for Salute to Service Award honoring work with military
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow before an NFL football game against the New Orleans...
Joe Burrow named MVP finalist
Ace Hardware snow shovels
Tri-State hardware stores running low on winter supplies
Tri-State hardware stores running low on winter supplies
Tri-State hardware stores running low on winter supplies