Woman found not guilty of murder for 2022 Mt. Airy shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman facing murder charges in connection with a 2022 shooting in Mt. Airy has been found not guilty.

LaQuieta Reese’s shooting of 38-year-old Gregory Jeffries in February of last year was determined to be done in self-defense.

#BREAKING: LaQuieta was found not guilty, by self defense @FOX19 — Morgan Parrish (@MorganParrishTV) January 25, 2023

Jeffries died on Feb. 20 in the area of Hawaiian Terrace and Colerain Avenue, Cincinnati police Det. Tim Lanter said at the time.

According to the complaint, Reese shot Jeffries twice during an argument.

A grand jury previously indicted Reese for two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault, court records show.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.