Bengals back to underdogs for AFC Championship game

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warm ups before an NFL divisional playoff...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warm ups before an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.(KAREEM ELGAZZAR/THE ENQUIRER)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The rollercoaster betting line for the Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship game continues as Cincinnati is again underdogs.

The Bengals are back to one-point underdogs on the majority of sportsbooks (FanDuel, BetMGM, Caesars). At Sports Illustrated Sportsbook, the Chiefs are nearly a field goal favorite at -2.5.

This latest swing in the spread comes a day after Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was spotted at practice without much, if any, of a limp. Mahomes The Chiefs have said all along Mahomes is going to play Sunday, but any wondered how healthy the quarterback’s ankle would be.

When the AFC Championship game was set, the Bengals opened as three-point underdogs.

That quickly changed.

Roughly 24 hours after the Bengals advanced to the conference title game, they became the favorites with the spread swinging to -2 Cincinnati. At one point it got as high as Bengals -2.5.

The five-point swing from Sunday to Tuesday was likely a reflection of the uncertainty surrounding Mahomes’ injury.

Now that it appears Mahomes is closer to 100%, the money has flowed to the Chiefs’ side.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals will play the underdog role once again come Sunday - a role they have no problem playing.

Bengals Storylines
‘It feels like Christmas:’ Bengals fans headed to Kansas City any way they can
Do the Bengals need extra motivation against Kansas City?
New way for Bengals fans to get to Kansas City
No relaxing: Coach Taylor speaks on mindset heading into AFC Championship

