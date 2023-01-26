Bengals fans must pay $150 deposit for season ticket waitlist, but no guarantee of tickets

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals fans must make a one-time, $150 non-refundable deposit to get on the Bengals’ season ticket waitlist - but it doesn’t guarantee tickets for the upcoming season.

Waitlist members will be contacted in the order their deposit was received, according to the team’s website.

Depending on availability, waitlist member selection will occur after the Season Ticket Member renewal process each year.

It’s not clear if the waitlist is sold out for tickets for the upcoming 2023-2024 season, or how many fans are on the list, especially in light of their record this season and return to the AFC Championship game for the second year in row.

The entire cost of the $150 deposit will be applied toward your eventual season ticket purchase.

Here’s how it works:

Purchase up to 4 seats per account

The deposit is timestamped and secures your priority on the waitlist

All deposits are non-refundable and non-transferable

