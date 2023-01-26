Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Bengals fans must pay $150 deposit for season ticket waitlist, but no guarantee of tickets

Bengals fans must make a one-time, $150 non-refundable deposit to get on the Bengals’ season...
Bengals fans must make a one-time, $150 non-refundable deposit to get on the Bengals’ season ticket waitlist - but it doesn’t guarantee tickets for the upcoming season(Albert Cesare/The Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals fans must make a one-time, $150 non-refundable deposit to get on the Bengals’ season ticket waitlist - but it doesn’t guarantee tickets for the upcoming season.

Waitlist members will be contacted in the order their deposit was received, according to the team’s website.

Depending on availability, waitlist member selection will occur after the Season Ticket Member renewal process each year.

It’s not clear if the waitlist is sold out for tickets for the upcoming 2023-2024 season, or how many fans are on the list, especially in light of their record this season and return to the AFC Championship game for the second year in row.

Do the Bengals need extra motivation against Kansas City?

FOX19 NOW has a message for comment into a Bengals spokeswoman. We will update this story once we hear back.

The entire cost of the $150 deposit will be applied toward your eventual season ticket purchase.

Here’s how it works:

  • Purchase up to 4 seats per account
  • The deposit is timestamped and secures your priority on the waitlist
  • All deposits are non-refundable and non-transferable

For more details, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Counties ranging from Ripley and Dearborn County to the east in Butler and Warren County...
Snowfall totals: Up to 5″ in some areas
Police found the victim in a cornfield without his head or hands.
Cincinnati man arrested in grisly cold-case murder outside Toledo
Bengals wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins in the first half of the game...
‘I don’t want to suck bad enough to have to get Ja’Marr Chase,’ Bills GM says on Bengals’ path to success
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow before an NFL football game against the New Orleans...
Joe Burrow named MVP finalist

Latest News

Xavier Musketeers forward Jerome Hunter (2) is double teamed under the basket in the first half...
Why Xavier is wearing gold-trimmed jerseys tonight against UConn
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) limps back to the huddle against the...
Patrick Mahomes to play through injury, ‘ready to go’ against Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks back to the line in the fourth quarter of...
Do the Bengals need extra motivation against Kansas City?
Bengals wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins in the first half of the game...
‘I don’t want to suck bad enough to have to get Ja’Marr Chase,’ Bills GM says on Bengals’ path to success