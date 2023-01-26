Bengals look to repeat as AFC Champions
Published: Jan. 26, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WXIX) - The Bengals and Chiefs will meet for the second straight year in the AFC championship, but this time the Bengals are a near favorite to repeat as AFC champions and make the Super Bowl.
The teams practiced Thursday and will practice one more time on Friday before Sunday’s game.
