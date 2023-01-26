Contests
Bengals look to repeat as AFC Champions

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates after carrying the ball during an NFL...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates after carrying the ball during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)(Emilee Chinn | AP)
By Joe Danneman and Jeremy Rauch
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WXIX) - The Bengals and Chiefs will meet for the second straight year in the AFC championship, but this time the Bengals are a near favorite to repeat as AFC champions and make the Super Bowl.

The teams practiced Thursday and will practice one more time on Friday before Sunday’s game.

Bengals prep for Kansas City showdown

