Bootsy Collins, Bengal Jim hosting Friday pep rally at Fretboard Brewing

All of WhoDey Nation is invited to come celebrate!
Fretboard Brewing's "Fear da Tiger" blood orange IPA.
Fretboard Brewing's "Fear da Tiger" blood orange IPA.(Provided)
By Payton Marshall
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Famed Cincinnati musician Bootsy Collins and his wife, “Pepperminte” Patti Collins, are hosting a special pep rally on Friday to celebrate the Bengals’ second consecutive appearance in the AFC Championship Game.

The “Fear Da Tiger!” rally for WhoDey Nation will take place at Fretboard Brewery in Blue Ash. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

“Bengal Jim” Foster will be in attendance alongside other surprise guests.

The event will feature live music, food and drinks.

“It’s just going to be a blast,” Patti told FOX19 on Wednesday.

Bootsy’s “Fear Da Tiger” shirts are on sale on Amazon and at Jungle Jim’s as well as Ann’s Hallmark locations. Shirts will also be available at Fretboard. A portion of proceeds will benefit The Neediest Kids of All.

The nonprofit charity NKOA provides thousands of basic necessities for local area children - hats, coats, shoes, clothing, eyeglasses and educational opportunities for children - field trips, camp experiences and training programs.

