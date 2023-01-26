Cold and blustery weather today

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Light snow showers or flurries will continue today. It will limit visibility at times too. Otherwise today will be chilly and blustery with winds gusting to 30mph at times. Temperatures stay steady through the day in the low-to-mid 30s along with blustery conditions. The winds may cause reduced visibility at times in snow showers, though it would be for a short duration.

Friday will be mainly cloudy with a small chance for sprinkles in the evening. It will be warmer with a high near 40.

The weekend is mild with clouds on Saturday, but Sunday will have a few light rain showers in the tri-state. For folks tailgating in the tri-state Sunday, the rain will be light, but afternoon temperatures will be in the lower 40s.

KANSAS CITY GAME-DEY FORECAST: There will be a few morning snow showers in Kansas City with temperatures in the teens and low 20s with mostly cloudy skies during the day and blustery conditions. Wind chills will be in the single digits with temperatures during the game in the teens. Bundle-up if you are heading to Arrowhead Stadium!

Back in the tri-state, next week will start off dry with clouds and afternoon highs in the 30s. Moisture in the form of rain and snow moves back in Tuesday before much colder air arrives late next week.

