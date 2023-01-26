Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Cold and blustery weather today

Ashley Smith is a meteorologist for FOX19 NOW
Ashley Smith is a meteorologist for FOX19 NOW(WXIX)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Light snow showers or flurries will continue today. It will limit visibility at times too. Otherwise today will be chilly and blustery with winds gusting to 30mph at times. Temperatures stay steady through the day in the low-to-mid 30s along with blustery conditions. The winds may cause reduced visibility at times in snow showers, though it would be for a short duration.

Friday will be mainly cloudy with a small chance for sprinkles in the evening. It will be warmer with a high near 40.

The weekend is mild with clouds on Saturday, but Sunday will have a few light rain showers in the tri-state. For folks tailgating in the tri-state Sunday, the rain will be light, but afternoon temperatures will be in the lower 40s.

KANSAS CITY GAME-DEY FORECAST: There will be a few morning snow showers in Kansas City with temperatures in the teens and low 20s with mostly cloudy skies during the day and blustery conditions. Wind chills will be in the single digits with temperatures during the game in the teens. Bundle-up if you are heading to Arrowhead Stadium!

Back in the tri-state, next week will start off dry with clouds and afternoon highs in the 30s. Moisture in the form of rain and snow moves back in Tuesday before much colder air arrives late next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal shelter says the community has come together to help find an abandoned dog's owner.
‘Incredible’: Animal shelter helps reunite owner experiencing homelessness with abandoned dog
Counties ranging from Ripley and Dearborn County to the east in Butler and Warren County...
Snowfall totals: Up to 5″ in some areas
Police found the victim in a cornfield without his head or hands.
Cincinnati man arrested in grisly cold-case murder outside Toledo
Bengals wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins in the first half of the game...
‘I don’t want to suck bad enough to have to get Ja’Marr Chase,’ Bills GM says on Bengals’ path to success
Elaine Uykimpang Bentz and Erik Bentz.
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant nominated for Best Restaurant in the country

Latest News

A few light snow showers today with blustery and chilly conditions in the tri-state.
Light snow, blustery and chilly Thursday
Tracking snow flurries and light snow showers on Thursday.
Snow flurries and light snow showers with blustery, chilly conditions
Travel Impacts from next winter storm
A Few Snow Showers Overnight and Friday
Evening Forecast
Evening Forecast