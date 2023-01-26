Fleeing driver tried to hit officer with vehicle: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A fleeing driver is accused of trying to hit a Cincinnati police officer with a vehicle, court records show.

Terron Lindsey Jr., 22, of the West End is scheduled to appear in Hamilton County Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Thursday on charges of felonious assault, failure to comply with police and obstructing official business.

It was all caught on police body camera Wednesday on the city’s west side as officers investigated a call for domestic violence, according to Lindsey’s criminal complaint.

Lindsey got into the vehicle and ignored the hand and verbal commands to stop, almost striking the officer with the vehicle, the court filing states.

He was arrested and booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center just before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.