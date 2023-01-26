Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Free McDonald’s for the Bengals game? Here’s how

FILE - McDonald's sign
FILE - McDonald's sign(AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - McDonald’s is giving away free McNuggets on Sunday for Bengals fans to enjoy while watching the game.

Locations in the Greater Cincinnati area will give fans FREE 10-piece McNuggets with any purchase of $1 or more on the McDonald’s app. The offer is only for Sunday.

McDonald’s mobile app download registration is required.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal shelter says the community has come together to help find an abandoned dog's owner.
‘Incredible’: Animal shelter helps reunite owner experiencing homelessness with abandoned dog
Counties ranging from Ripley and Dearborn County to the east in Butler and Warren County...
Snowfall totals: Up to 5″ in some areas
Police found the victim in a cornfield without his head or hands.
Cincinnati man arrested in grisly cold-case murder outside Toledo
Bengals wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins in the first half of the game...
‘I don’t want to suck bad enough to have to get Ja’Marr Chase,’ Bills GM says on Bengals’ path to success
Elaine Uykimpang Bentz and Erik Bentz.
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant nominated for Best Restaurant in the country

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9), wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) and Cincinnati...
Kansas City players unimpressed by Bengals offense: ‘We’re gonna handle them’
La Soupe and Meals on Wheels partner to serve those in need in the Tri-State.
Tri-State non-profits team up to help provide food to those in need
The mother of 11-year-old Mitchell Johnson says her son was grabbed by the arm by a teacher and...
Physical altercation between substitute teacher, CPS student under investigation
Young Bengals fans get playoff surprise
Young Bengals fans surprised with playoff tickets; Sites around Kansas City