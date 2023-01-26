Free McDonald’s for the Bengals game? Here’s how

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - McDonald’s is giving away free McNuggets on Sunday for Bengals fans to enjoy while watching the game.

Locations in the Greater Cincinnati area will give fans FREE 10-piece McNuggets with any purchase of $1 or more on the McDonald’s app. The offer is only for Sunday.

McDonald’s mobile app download registration is required.

