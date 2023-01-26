Contests
Kansas City players unimpressed by Bengals offense: ‘We’re gonna handle them’

The bulletin board in Paycor Stadium was looking pretty empty coming into Thursday. Not anymore.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9), wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) and Cincinnati...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9), wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) run onto the field during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)(Emilee Chinn | AP)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay doesn’t think much of the Bengals’ high-flying offense.

Moments after he said the Chiefs “don’t do no talking,” Gay on Thursday was asked what about the Bengals offense impresses him.

“Nothing,” he replied twice.

Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed didn’t hold back either.

“Me and my guys gonna handle them,” he said referring to the Bengals’ trio of star wide receivers.

Sneed was drafted by the Chiefs in 2020 and is 0-3 against Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.

The comments (below) surfaced around the same time Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo took the podium for media availability, where he struck a much different tone.

“This is an elite group we’re going against,” he said. “We’ve got to have an elite game. We’ve got to play our best game of the year.”

Higgins, informed of Gay and Sneed’s comments, said it doesn’t phase him.

“I don’t really care about that. It’s their opinion, right? But I know what we got in this locker room. I know what we got on our side of the ball. It is what it is,” Higgins said.

Asked specifically about the matchup against the Chiefs secondary, Higgins answered, “It’s going to be challenging. They like to challenge the receivers. It’s going to be a tough one. But I believe in the guys that we got in our room.”

