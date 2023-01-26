Contests
Light snow, blustery and chilly Thursday

Visibility may be reduced at times today with the winds and light snow showers
A few light snow showers today with blustery and chilly conditions in the tri-state.
A few light snow showers today with blustery and chilly conditions in the tri-state.(WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Colder air is expected Thursday, with on and off light snow showers expected through the day - especially in the midday and early afternoon hours. Temperatures stay steady through the day in the low-to-mid 30s along with blustery conditions. The winds may cause reduced visibility at times in snow showers, though it would be for a short duration.

Friday could see a few snow flurries, otherwise it’ll be mostly cloudy and breezy with seasonably chilly conditions.

The weekend is mild with clouds on Saturday, but Sunday will have a few light rain showers in the tri-state. For folks tailgating in the tri-state Sunday, the rain will be light, but afternoon temperatures will be in the lower 40s.

KANSAS CITY GAME-DEY FORECAST: There will be a few morning snow showers in Kansas City with temperatures in the teens and low 20s with mostly cloudy skies during the day and blustery conditions. Wind chills will be in the single digits with temperatures during the game in the teens. Bundle-up if you are heading to Arrowhead Stadium!

Back in the tri-state, next week will start off dry with clouds and afternoon highs in the 30s. Moisture in the form of rain and snow moves back in Tuesday before much colder air arrives late next week.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

