Light snow showers Thursday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Colder air moves in Thursday with on-and-off light snow showers expected through the day, especially around lunchtime and early afternoon.

There is a slight chance of snow during the morning commute.

Temperatures will stay steady through the day in the low-to-mid 30s along with blustery conditions.

Watch for slick spots on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.

Friday could bring a few snow flurries as the low bottoms out around 23 degrees.

Otherwise, it’ll be mostly cloudy and breezy with seasonably chilly conditions.

The weekend will be mild with highs in the 40s on both Saturday and Sunday.

A few light showers will return Sunday.

KANSAS CITY GAME ‘DEY’ FORECAST: There will be a few morning snow showers in Kansas City with temperatures in the teens and low 20s.

Skies will be mostly cloudy during the day with blustery conditions.

Wind chills will be in the single digits with temperatures during the game in the teens.

Bundle-up if you are heading to Arrowhead Stadium!

Back in the Tri-State, next week will start off dry with clouds and afternoon highs in the 30s.

Rain and snow will return on Tuesday before much colder air arrives late next week.

