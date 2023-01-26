Man arrested for child solicitation after being confronted by child predator catcher’s group

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A predator catchers Facebook group’s video helped authorities to arrest a registered sex offender for child solicitation.

Byron Caudill, 47, went to an Anderson, Indiana, Walmart on Jan. 15 to meet who he thought was a 14-year-old boy, according to the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office.

At the store, he was confronted by Predator Catchers Indianapolis members who were videoing him, the sheriff’s office explained.

The Facebook video shows Caudill admitting to talking with who he believed to be the teen boy and planned to meet him for sexual acts, the sheriff’s office says.

The sheriff’s office says they reviewed the Facebook video on Jan. 19 and the next day they talked with Caudill after he was arrested for violating parole.

Caudill admitted to the detective his intention was to meet the 14-year-old for sexual acts, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Jan. 25, Caudill, who lives in West Harrison, was arrested for child solicitation, the sheriff’s office says. He is being held on a $3 million bond.

In 2016, Caudill was convicted of sexual trafficking of a minor in Decatur County, according to the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office.

