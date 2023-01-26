Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Physical altercation between substitute teacher, CPS student under investigation

The mother of 11-year-old Mitchell Johnson says her son was grabbed by the arm by a teacher and...
The mother of 11-year-old Mitchell Johnson says her son was grabbed by the arm by a teacher and shoved into a corner at Roll Hill Elementary.(Provided by family)
By Mary LeBus and Mike Schell
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The parent of a student at Roll Hill Elementary School says her son was injured after a substitute teacher allegedly grabbed his arm and shoved him into a corner.

In a statement, Cincinnati Public Schools said they received a report on Tuesday that a substitute was involved in a physical altercation with a student at Roll Hill.

The district says a staff member intervened to break up the incident and the boy was examined by the school nurse.

The boy had no apparent injuries that required medical attention, according to the district.

Jamie Coleman, the mother of 11-year-old Mitchell, says her son is now in a neck brace.

“When I got off work, Mitchell complained his head and neck was hurting so I took him over, me and my sister took him over to Children’s Hospital emergency room,” Coleman said.

She says some children were misbehaving during breakfast and that’s when the incident happened.

Coleman says she asked the principal what happened when she got to the school around 11 a.m.

“She told me that she had my son in the office with her and that he wasn’t in any trouble but she said she had to reach out to me because he was mugged by a teacher,” Coleman said.

“CPS learned today (Thursday) the parent took their child for an additional medical evaluation. We take these allegations very seriously and are cooperating with CPD during their investigation,” the district said.

“I don’t think that he should still be a teacher. It’s obvious that he can’t control his temper,” Coleman said.

CPS says the incident was reported to the Cincinnati Police Department and the substitute teacher was removed from the classroom pending the results of an investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal shelter says the community has come together to help find an abandoned dog's owner.
‘Incredible’: Animal shelter helps reunite owner experiencing homelessness with abandoned dog
Counties ranging from Ripley and Dearborn County to the east in Butler and Warren County...
Snowfall totals: Up to 5″ in some areas
Police found the victim in a cornfield without his head or hands.
Cincinnati man arrested in grisly cold-case murder outside Toledo
Bengals wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins in the first half of the game...
‘I don’t want to suck bad enough to have to get Ja’Marr Chase,’ Bills GM says on Bengals’ path to success
Elaine Uykimpang Bentz and Erik Bentz.
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant nominated for Best Restaurant in the country

Latest News

La Soupe and Meals on Wheels partner to serve those in need in the Tri-State.
Tri-State non-profits team up to help provide food to those in need
Young Bengals fans get playoff surprise
Young Bengals fans surprised with playoff tickets; Sites around Kansas City
An unidentified suspect robbed the USPS letter carrier at gunpoint and took the letter...
$50K reward offered for information in robbery of U.S. postal worker in Norwood
Byron Caudill, 47, of West, Harrison, Indiana, is facing a child solicitation charge, according...
Man arrested for child solicitation after being confronted by child predator catcher’s group