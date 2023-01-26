Physical altercation between substitute teacher, CPS student under investigation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The parent of a student at Roll Hill Elementary School says her son was injured after a substitute teacher allegedly grabbed his arm and shoved him into a corner.

In a statement, Cincinnati Public Schools said they received a report on Tuesday that a substitute was involved in a physical altercation with a student at Roll Hill.

The district says a staff member intervened to break up the incident and the boy was examined by the school nurse.

The boy had no apparent injuries that required medical attention, according to the district.

Jamie Coleman, the mother of 11-year-old Mitchell, says her son is now in a neck brace.

“When I got off work, Mitchell complained his head and neck was hurting so I took him over, me and my sister took him over to Children’s Hospital emergency room,” Coleman said.

She says some children were misbehaving during breakfast and that’s when the incident happened.

Coleman says she asked the principal what happened when she got to the school around 11 a.m.

“She told me that she had my son in the office with her and that he wasn’t in any trouble but she said she had to reach out to me because he was mugged by a teacher,” Coleman said.

“CPS learned today (Thursday) the parent took their child for an additional medical evaluation. We take these allegations very seriously and are cooperating with CPD during their investigation,” the district said.

“I don’t think that he should still be a teacher. It’s obvious that he can’t control his temper,” Coleman said.

CPS says the incident was reported to the Cincinnati Police Department and the substitute teacher was removed from the classroom pending the results of an investigation.

