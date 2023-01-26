Contests
Miami Unviersity student, parents die in apparent-murder suicide, police say

The Dublin, Ohio Police Department says that the family of three died as a result of an apparent murder-suicide.(Arizona's Family)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - A Miami University student, his mother and father were found dead inside their home in the Columbus, Ohio suburb of Dublin on Jan. 18, the university said in a statement.

Officers responded to the home for well-being check by a friend of one of the residents.

Police say, based on their initial investigation, it appears the victims had been deceased for several days and officers suspect their deaths are the result of a murder-suicide.

In addition, they say there was no sign of forced entry and police do not consider that there is an ongoing threat to the public.

Police have identified the victims as Rajan Rajaram, 54, Santhalatha Rajan, 51, and their 19-year-old son, Anish Rajan Rajaram

The statement from Miami University says Anish was a sophomore and a student at the Farmer School of Business. He was also an active member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity and Pi Sigma Epsilon, a professional sales and marketing management fraternity, the university says.

“We are devastated by this loss of life,” Miami University said. “Our hearts go out to Anish’s family, friends and all who knew him.”

Kappa Sigma is also mourning Anish’s loss.

“Anish truly embodied what it meant to be a brother, friend and leader within our fraternity,” the fraternity said. “He was a beacon of kindness, positivity, and inspiration to all who knew him. His motivation, generosity and zest for life will be deeply missed. Anish lived a life without regret and his legacy will live on through the memories of all who knew him.”

Miami University is encouraging students who are struggling with this news to contact student counseling services at 513-529-4634, or the Dean of Students office at 513-529-1877.

Additionally, the H.O.P.E. (Help Over the Phone Everywhere) line, 855-249-5649, is available 24/7 for students to call for immediate support, crisis intervention, and stabilization from a crisis support specialist, the university says.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

