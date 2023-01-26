Tri-State non-profits team up to help provide food to those in need

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Between the pandemic and inflation, more people are going hungry in the Tri-State. Some people are having to choose between food or medicine. That’s where two non-profits step in to help provide not only tasty food but healthy food to those in need.

Inside La Soupe, hundreds of meals are created from scratch each week to distribute to various organizations feeding people in the Cincinnati region.

Just announced Thursday, they are also making meals for Meals on Wheels to help feed seniors in the Tri-State.

“Their [La Soupe] mission is at the heart of what we do as well,” says Meals on Wheels Chief Production Officer Michael Beck, “One health model, we want to not only feed our seniors but also take care of our farms and the food supply chain along the way.”

This will give seniors another option for their meals and also provides healthy food for seniors that have dietary restrictions.

“Those who face food insecurity tend to have limited access to healthy foods,” explains Food is Medicine Director Hannah Griswold, “And with consuming foods that aren’t as nutritious, that’s going to lead to increased rates of chronic illnesses and in turn higher medical costs.”

La Soupe was created almost 10 years ago.

They use food that has been overstocked or overlooked at grocery stores and turn that into healthy and nutritious meals.

The Founder says it makes perfect sense to partner with Meals on Wheels.

“Instead of going out and being the non-profit that’s replicating and duplicating services that already exist, that doesn’t make sense to me,” says La Soupe Founder Suzanne DeYoung, “What they do they do really well, what we do is just prepare the food. So why recreate the wheel? Let them do what they do and we do what we do.”

Right now, about 200 meals a week are being made at La Soupe to be served to Meals on Wheels clients.

Both organizations expect that number to increase as they continue to serve those in need in the Tri-State.

