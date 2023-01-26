Contests
Update: Inmate captured after escaping from the Hamilton County jail

Tyrone Edwards, an inmate at Hamilton County Justice Center, escaped Jan. 26, 2022, according...
Tyrone Edwards, an inmate at Hamilton County Justice Center, escaped Jan. 26, 2022, according to the sheriff's office.(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Update: Inmate Tyrone Edwards was apprehended about 9 a.m. by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office in the 1500 block of West North Bend Road in the College Hill area, a sheriff’s spokeswoman says.

EARLIER STORY:

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An inmate escaped from the Hamilton County Justice Center early Thursday, a sheriff’s spokeswoman confirms to FOX19 NOW.

Tyrone Edwards “took adva,ntage of an open delivery dock door that is used for deliveries,” Kyla Woods said in a statement Thursday morning.

“He was serving as a kitchen detail worker tasked with taking out the trash, and walked out of the open delivery loading dock door at that time,” she said.

Edwards, 43, was in custody for a probation violation of breaking and entering with a $10,000 bond.

“We are currently searching for Mr. Edwards with the assistance of our Fugitive Task Force, CPD, and all surrounding municipalities. We will alert the public if there are any additional developments. That is all we have to release at this time.”

This comes amid a staffing shortage at the jail, one that led to deputies only accepting violent felony offenders or ones who police felt needed to be locked up to protect the public earlier this week, between 11 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday.

It also comes as a rape investigation is underway at the jail. An inmate reported being raped early Jan 4 in a cell by her cellmate “who is a biological male who identifies as a female and is believed to be in some stage of gender transition,” court records show. No charges have been filed while the sheriff’s office continues to investigate.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

