What does Hamilton County government do? Alicia Reece wants you to know.

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - County government services don’t often get much attention from the public. Hamilton County Board of Commissioners President Alicia Reece hopes to change that.

Reece, in her first State of the County address Wednesday night, announced an initiative to better market what county government does. It’s called One Hamilton County.

“In the past, far too many everyday citizens have been unaware of the important role that the county plays, our initiatives, our services and the opportunities we have available,” Reece said. “That stops today.”

Hamilton County is doing well, Reece says. “I share that Hamilton County, has never been stronger, never been more inclusive, has never had this kind of money in the savings before. We are strong in Hamilton County.” — Scott Wartman (@ScottWartman) January 25, 2023

This includes a county office on wheels, called the 513 Relief Bus, and a new satellite office in Forest Park.

The county first rolled out a mobile services bus in 2021.

The county for $500,000, commissioned a new bus that will debut this week. The bus will travel throughout the county and provide medical care, COVID vaccines, blood pressure checks, cancer screenings, dental care. It will also have information and applications for government assistance for housing, food and other services.

The county will also open this year a satellite office in a former warehouse building in Forest Park.

“I share that Hamilton County has never been stronger, never been more inclusive,” Reece said Wednesday. “Has never had this kind of money in the savings before. We are strong in Hamilton County.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 Enquirer. All rights reserved.