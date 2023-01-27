2 drivers in critical condition after Northside crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people are seriously hurt after a crash in Northside Thursday night.

It happened around 4:48 p.m. in the 4500 block of Colerain Avenue near Mt. Airy Forest.

A 35-year-old woman, Daneisha Lyles, was driving a 2017 Hyundai Sonata northbound when she crossed center, according to Cincinnati police.

Lyles collided with Larry Miller, 68, who was driving southbound in a 2022 Honda ACcord.

Lyles and Miller both suffered serious injuries. EMS transported them both to the university of Cincinnati Medical Center, where they are listed in critical condition.

Miller was wearing a seatbelt; Lyles was not, per CPD.

Excessive speed appears to be a factor, police say.

Any witnesses to this crash are urged to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513.352.2514.

