$4 million bond set for second suspect in Clermont County woman’s murder

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clermont County judge set a bond of $4 million for the second murder suspect involved in a drug deal that went wrong on Jan. 17.

Jaydon Maurice Pierce, 22, and Ryan Vest, 30, are accused of shooting and killing 39-year-old Casey Hamblin Moss in a Clermont County Subdivision.

For one week, Pierce was hiding from law enforcement until he turned himself in on Thursday night.

Pierce appeared in Clermont County Municipal Court Friday morning for his arraignment where his bond was set.

Vest’s bond was also set to $4 million and faces an additional charge of tampering with evidence.

Both men face charges of aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder.

