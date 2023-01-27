Contests
Aftab goes viral with city proclamation, says DNA test could confirm Burrow as Mahomes’ father

Welp.
Mayor Aftab Pureval, stirring the pot ahead of the AFC Championship Game
Mayor Aftab Pureval, stirring the pot ahead of the AFC Championship Game(City of Cincinnati)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval issued a proclamation Friday destined to rile up Kansas City Chiefs fans.

The apparently unprovoked proclamation declares Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023—the day of AFC Championship—as “They Gotta Play Us Day,” a nod to the defiant mantra of this year’s Cincinnati Bengals team.

But that’s not the half of it.

Pureval, perhaps believing the pot hasn’t been sufficiently stirred—and perhaps not knowing what karma is—included in the proclamation a few nuggets it would be charitable to describe as incendiary.

Suffice it to say, the Chiefs locker room will have seen the video below by kickoff.

See for yourself. React accordingly.

