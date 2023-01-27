Contests
Baby ‘Joey B,’ Bengals superfans, Cincinnati & Kansas City similarities

Cincinnati Bengals fans celebrate after the fourth quarter of the NFL divisional playoff...
Cincinnati Bengals fans celebrate after the fourth quarter of the NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bengals won 27-10 to advance to the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.(SAM GREENE/THE ENQUIRER)
By Tricia Macke and Ken Brown
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WXIX) - Bengals fans are getting ready to descend on Kansas City as their team prepares to take on the Chiefs in Sunday’s AFC Championship.

Who Dey Nation and Chiefs Kingdom are some of the NFL’s most passionate fanbases. While their rooting interests won’t align on Sunday, there is still plenty that Cincinnati and Kansas City have in common.

FOX19 NOW’s Tricia Macke caught up with some diehard Bengals fans, while Ken Brown has a look at the similarities between the cities.

Bengals superfans welcome 'baby Joey B' to Who Dey family
Cincinnati's streetcar 'twin' staying on track in Kansas City
