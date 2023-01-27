Baby ‘Joey B,’ Bengals superfans, Cincinnati & Kansas City similarities

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WXIX) - Bengals fans are getting ready to descend on Kansas City as their team prepares to take on the Chiefs in Sunday’s AFC Championship.

Who Dey Nation and Chiefs Kingdom are some of the NFL’s most passionate fanbases. While their rooting interests won’t align on Sunday, there is still plenty that Cincinnati and Kansas City have in common.

FOX19 NOW’s Tricia Macke caught up with some diehard Bengals fans, while Ken Brown has a look at the similarities between the cities.

Bengals superfans welcome 'baby Joey B' to Who Dey family

Cincinnati's streetcar 'twin' staying on track in Kansas City

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.