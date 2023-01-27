Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Breezy end to the week with late day rain chances

A cold start across the tri-state
A warm weekend is upon us, though much colder air moves in next week.
A warm weekend is upon us, though much colder air moves in next week.(WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:37 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday will be variably cloudy with a small chance for sprinkles and light rain showers in the evening. It will be warmer with a high near 40.

The weekend is mild with clouds on Saturday, but Sunday will have scattered rain showers in the tri-state. For folks tailgating in the tri-state Sunday, the rain will be light, but afternoon temperatures will be in the lower 40s.

KANSAS CITY GAME-DEY FORECAST: There will be a few morning snow showers in Kansas City with temperatures in the teens and low 20s with mostly cloudy skies during the day and blustery conditions. Wind chills will be in the single digits with temperatures during the game in the teens. Bundle-up if you are heading to Arrowhead Stadium!

Back in the tri-state, next week will start off dry with clouds and afternoon highs in the 30s. Moisture in the form of rain and snow moves back in Tuesday before much colder air arrives late next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal shelter says the community has come together to help find an abandoned dog's owner.
‘Incredible’: Animal shelter helps reunite owner experiencing homelessness with abandoned dog
Elaine Uykimpang Bentz and Erik Bentz.
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant nominated for Best Restaurant in the country
FILE - McDonald's sign
Free McDonald’s for the Bengals game? Here’s how
The mother of 11-year-old Mitchell Johnson says her son was grabbed by the arm by a teacher and...
Physical altercation between substitute teacher, CPS student under investigation
Tyrone Edwards, an inmate at Hamilton County Justice Center, escaped Jan. 26, 2022, according...
Inmate captured after escaping from the Hamilton County jail

Latest News

Travel Impacts from next winter storm
A Few Snow Showers Overnight and Friday
Overnight Forecast - Cold, Frosty Start
Overnight Forecast - Cold, Frosty Start
Evening Forecast
Evening Forecast
Ashley Smith is a meteorologist for FOX19 NOW
Cold and blustery weather today