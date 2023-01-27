Caught on cam: Rash of thefts plague Warren County car dealerships

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Loveland car dealer says he’s fed up after multiple cars were stolen from his lot.

Loveland PD is investigating the string of thefts at Queen City Motors, where Rod Creighton is at his wit’s end.

“It’s just crazy,” he said. “It shouldn’t happen.”

Creighton says five trucks have been stolen from his lot in the last year, with the most recent theft taking place last Friday. He says the crimes are costing his family their livelihood.

Surveillance video shows multiple suspects breaking the windows on the truck stole Friday before taking off in it.

“I’ve been in this business 50 years and never had this happen before,” Creighton said. “It makes you sick to your stomach. All of a sudden, you’re losing $75,000 to a bunch of thieves.”

Creighton says his family has done everything to address the thefts, including installing the surveillance cameras that caught that most recent theft as well as adding license-plate readers. But the thefts continue.

“After the second one, I couldn’t claim it on my insurance, because I was starting to get canceled,” he said. “So, we’re eating all this. [...]I just want it to end.”

Loveland police say there’s a handful of cases like Creighton’s.

“This region has definitely seen an uptick in auto thefts,” Lt. Kevin Corbett said Thursday. “We’re seeing a lot more juveniles also stealing cars.”

Corbett says officers are fighting back with increased patrols and have provided measures to increase security for Creighton and other dealership owners. Those include cables around their businesses and strategic parking in the vicinities.

Said Creighton, “We want our vehicles back, and just leave us alone. These people need to be stopped.”

He and his family are offering a $5,000 reward for information that will lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to call Loveland PD at (513) 583-3000.

CREIGHTON TELLS ME HIS FAMILY IS NOW OFFERING A $5,000 REWARD FOR INFORMATION THAT WILL HELP TO ARREST WHOEVER IS RESPONSIBLE. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS URGED TO CONTACT LOVELAND POLICE. LIVE IN LOVELAND, SJ FOX 19 NOW.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.