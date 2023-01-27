Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Cincinnati Children’s shows Bengals spirit in ‘Touchdown for Kids!’ donation competition

Cincinnati Children's Hospital competes with three other hospitals to raise money for pediatric...
Cincinnati Children's Hospital competes with three other hospitals to raise money for pediatric heart research in honor of Damar Hamlin.(Cincinnati Children's Hospital)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Children’s Hospital teamed up with Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Children’s Mercy Kansas City and Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital to see who can raise the most money for their team’s local charities.

Each hospital represents the city for the four NFL teams headed to the AFC and NFC Championship games -- the Cincinnati Bengals, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

Cincinnati Children's Hospital competes with three other hospitals to raise money for pediatric...
Cincinnati Children's Hospital competes with three other hospitals to raise money for pediatric heart research in honor of Damar Hamlin.(Cincinnati Children's Hospital)

Cincinnati Children’s is trying to reach their goal of $15,000 for the “Touchdown for Kids!” charity competition. All donations will go towards pediatric heart research in honor of Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin and Heart Month.

“Regardless of the winner, raising funds for children means everyone is a champion, but we all know which city has the best fans,” Cincinnati Children’s said. “Help us show them why Cincinnati is never the underdog!”

Cincinnati Bengals fans can vote for Cincinnati Children’s by clicking this link. Donations will be accepted until midnight on Feb. 13.

Cincinnati Children's Hospital competes with three other hospitals to raise money for pediatric...
Cincinnati Children's Hospital competes with three other hospitals to raise money for pediatric heart research in honor of Damar Hamlin.(Cincinnati Children's Hospital)
Cincinnati Children's Hospital competes with three other hospitals to raise money for pediatric...
Cincinnati Children's Hospital competes with three other hospitals to raise money for pediatric heart research in honor of Damar Hamlin.(Cincinnati Children's Hospital)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal shelter says the community has come together to help find an abandoned dog's owner.
‘Incredible’: Animal shelter helps reunite owner experiencing homelessness with abandoned dog
Elaine Uykimpang Bentz and Erik Bentz.
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant nominated for Best Restaurant in the country
FILE - McDonald's sign
Free McDonald’s for the Bengals game? Here’s how
The mother of 11-year-old Mitchell Johnson says her son was grabbed by the arm by a teacher and...
Physical altercation between substitute teacher, CPS student under investigation
Tyrone Edwards, an inmate at Hamilton County Justice Center, escaped Jan. 26, 2022, according...
Inmate captured after escaping from the Hamilton County jail

Latest News

Mother-daughter duo creates Bengals photo experience for fans
Mother-daughter duo creates Bengals photo experience for fans
Grieving mother leans on Bengals after son's sudden passing
Grieving mother leans on Bengals after son’s sudden passing
Former NFL safety Eric Weddle returned to the Up&Adams program Thursday after he predicted the...
Eric Weddle eats crow on Bengals-Bills blowout prediction: ‘Boy was I wrong’
Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said on Thursday ahead of the AFC...
Chiefs DC wowed by Burrow: ‘It feels like he’s got six eyeballs around his head’