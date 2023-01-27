Cincinnati Children’s shows Bengals spirit in ‘Touchdown for Kids!’ donation competition

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Children’s Hospital teamed up with Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Children’s Mercy Kansas City and Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital to see who can raise the most money for their team’s local charities.

Each hospital represents the city for the four NFL teams headed to the AFC and NFC Championship games -- the Cincinnati Bengals, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

Cincinnati Children's Hospital competes with three other hospitals to raise money for pediatric heart research in honor of Damar Hamlin. (Cincinnati Children's Hospital)

Cincinnati Children’s is trying to reach their goal of $15,000 for the “Touchdown for Kids!” charity competition. All donations will go towards pediatric heart research in honor of Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin and Heart Month.

“Regardless of the winner, raising funds for children means everyone is a champion, but we all know which city has the best fans,” Cincinnati Children’s said. “Help us show them why Cincinnati is never the underdog!”

Cincinnati Bengals fans can vote for Cincinnati Children’s by clicking this link. Donations will be accepted until midnight on Feb. 13.

