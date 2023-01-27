Cincinnati, Kansas City mayors exchange friendly fire as AFC Championship game rounds corner

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas have been “smack talking” throughout the week on social media leading up to the AFC Championship game.

During a broadcast interview, Lucas calls out Cincinnati Bengals fans for joining the winning-games bandwagon after Pureval trash-talks the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Every Cincinnatian I’ve met became a Bengals fan like 18 months ago,” Lucas said. “We (Chiefs fans) have been the most dedicated fan base in the league for years so I welcome the mayor, I hope they spend lots of money, all of that, but ya know, just stop with it right?”

In addition, the Kansas City Mayor calls out Joe Burrow for not having a Super Bowl ring, unlike Patrick Mahomes.

But the Cincinnati Mayor had a few messages of his own to deliver to not only Lucas but also to Cincinnatians.

After making a friendly bet with one another, Pureval said that “Mayor Q” delivered him Kansas City chili and some clothing that was “really quite tired.”

“Let’s start with the clothing... I really saw this as a cry for help for Mayor Q because [he] needs some fashion help from Cincinnati,” Pureval said during the Bengals flag raising at City Hall.

In return, the Cincinnati Mayor will deliver a coveted black Bengals bomber jacket from local business BlaCk Owned Outerwear that is also reversible to match the team’s all-white uniforms and a six-pack of Rhinegeist beer when he arrives in Kansas City.

Hey Mayor @QuintonLucasKC, I have a response for you. Always here to help!😀



Thank you Means Cameron of @ImBlaCkOWned for the much needed swag for Mr. Mayor. @Bengals WHO DEY! pic.twitter.com/CeUOlUFECW — Aftab Pureval (@AftabPureval) January 27, 2023

Additionally, Pureval proclaimed Jan. 29 as “They Gotta Play Us Day” as the Bengals head to “Burrowhead Stadium” for their second consecutive time.

“[Cincinnati is] not just happy to be here, we belong here and we’re going to come back year after year after year,” the mayor said in reference to the championship game.

A WHO DEY proclamation from the Mayor: @Bengals pic.twitter.com/W1tCqupdTw — Aftab Pureval (@AftabPureval) January 27, 2023

Kick-off for the AFC Championship game will be Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

