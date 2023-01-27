Contests
Cincinnati, Kansas City mayors exchange friendly fire as AFC Championship game rounds corner

By Mary LeBus
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas have been “smack talking” throughout the week on social media leading up to the AFC Championship game.

During a broadcast interview, Lucas calls out Cincinnati Bengals fans for joining the winning-games bandwagon after Pureval trash-talks the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Every Cincinnatian I’ve met became a Bengals fan like 18 months ago,” Lucas said. “We (Chiefs fans) have been the most dedicated fan base in the league for years so I welcome the mayor, I hope they spend lots of money, all of that, but ya know, just stop with it right?”

In addition, the Kansas City Mayor calls out Joe Burrow for not having a Super Bowl ring, unlike Patrick Mahomes.

But the Cincinnati Mayor had a few messages of his own to deliver to not only Lucas but also to Cincinnatians.

After making a friendly bet with one another, Pureval said that “Mayor Q” delivered him Kansas City chili and some clothing that was “really quite tired.”

“Let’s start with the clothing... I really saw this as a cry for help for Mayor Q because [he] needs some fashion help from Cincinnati,” Pureval said during the Bengals flag raising at City Hall.

In return, the Cincinnati Mayor will deliver a coveted black Bengals bomber jacket from local business BlaCk Owned Outerwear that is also reversible to match the team’s all-white uniforms and a six-pack of Rhinegeist beer when he arrives in Kansas City.

Additionally, Pureval proclaimed Jan. 29 as “They Gotta Play Us Day” as the Bengals head to “Burrowhead Stadium” for their second consecutive time.

“[Cincinnati is] not just happy to be here, we belong here and we’re going to come back year after year after year,” the mayor said in reference to the championship game.

Kick-off for the AFC Championship game will be Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

