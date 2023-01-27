Community helping support 10-year-old in ICU at Cincinnati Children’s

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State kid diagnosed with cancer is getting some much-needed help from the community.

It has been seven months since 10-year-old Gavin Hogie arrived at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

He was recently admitted to the ICU, where he was hooked up to a ventilator until Friday.

Gavin’s dad, Darren Hogie, says it’s the community support that’s helping both he and his son stay strong.

“I hope no other family would have to go through this. It really is a pain,” says Darren.

Gavin is a kid who enjoys spending time outdoors, playing Pokémon and being outside on the water.

Last summer, though, the Southgate Elementary School student was diagnosed with stage three medulloblastoma, a type of brain cancer in children.

It’s something that hasn’t been easy for either Gavin or his family.

“It’s just painful watching him,” explains Darren. “As a parent, I wish I could trade him places. I would take 10 times the pain for him if I could.”

Even with intense chemo, Darren says Gavin is not making any progress.

Through the stress of it all, Darren says he can’t thank the community enough for stepping up to the plate.

“He’s big into Pokémon,” Darren explains. “There’s a big Pokémon group that’s sent him packages. ‘Pawn Stars,’ they reached out to text me all the time, and they send him care packages, so we have a lot of support. [The] GoFundMe goal was $10,000. Since it started, its surpassed that.”

A family friend, as well as local artist Nickolas Cutright, is also lending a helping hand.

“Me and Gualla, another local artist from Kentucky, we put our heads together, and we want to do everything we can for Gavin,” says Cutright.

Cutright is a father himself and has lost a child.

“He’s an outstanding kid,” says Cutright. “I can’t believe he’s going through things like this, I wouldn’t wish this on nobody. That’s where my heart is really with this and he’s actually making my music have a meaning.”

A benefit concert is planned for Friday at 9:30 p.m. at the Thompson House, and all proceeds go towards Gavin’s medical expenses.

