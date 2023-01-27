Court docs: 2 people indicted after setting fire to a home with people inside

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were indicted on three counts of aggravated arson on Jan. 20 after allegedly setting fire to a home, court documents said.

Lawrence Harris, 39, and Ashley Brogden, 34, are responsible for a house fire that occurred on Dec. 19, 2022, on Manuel Street, an affidavit said.

According to a court complaint, Harris set fire to the back of the home while Jessica and Zephaniah Watkins were inside.

Eyewitnesses and security cameras show Harris fleeing from the rear of the burning home.

Jessica was able to identify Harris as the person responsible, court documents said.

In addition, Brogden was also charged with aggravated arson after fire investigators found cell phone records that indicated her involvement.

Currently, Brogden is being held on a $150,000 bond, and Harris is on a $200,000 bond.

The pair is expected to appear in court Friday morning for their arraignment.

