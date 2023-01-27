Crashes slow morning commute

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several crashes slowed interstates during the morning rush Friday.

Some are still blocking lanes and causing delays:

EB I-74/U.S. 52 just reopened at the Colerain Avenue/Beekman Street exit. Vehicles exited onto Colerain Avenue for nearly two hours after a car spun off into the median due to black ice.

SB I-71/75 at the rest stop in Florence remains partially blocked by an overturned box truck.

WB I-275 is open again past the exit for eastbound U.S. 52/New Richmond in Anderson Township. The highway was closed for an hour earlier Friday morning due to a two-vehicle crash. At least one person was hurt and taken to Christ Hospital, according to dispatch.

Both right and left shoulders were blocked on NB I-71 at U.S. 50 in downtown Cincinnati. Both are now open.

Crews are busy offloading the produce from the overturned box truck, we saw big bags of onions & boxes of fruit being put on a flatbed truck. Soon as it's emptied, wreckers can use cables to right the disabled vehicle & tow away. Right two lanes 71/75SB remain closed. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/7IdWR8X5ur — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) January 27, 2023

Traffic at a standstill 74EB while this scene clears. Looks like a car spun off in the median, like due to black ice this morning. We'll update you LIVE in moments @FOX19 #TheTrafficGuy #FirstAlertTraffic pic.twitter.com/rrosq4V1Cu — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) January 27, 2023

Earlier, several northern Kentucky school districts were on two-hour delays as residents woke up to a light coating of snow on neighborhood and other side streets with temperatures bottoming out in the low 20s.

With that said, black ice, especially on overpasses and bridges are a possibility this morning . @FOX19 — Lauren Minor WXIX (@LaurenMinorWXIX) January 27, 2023

Temperatures will be warmer later. Friday’s high will push into the upper 30s under cloudy skies.

There is a small chance for sprinkles and light rain showers Friday night.

The weekend will be mild with highs in the 40s on both Saturday and Sunday.

A few light showers will return Sunday.

KANSAS CITY GAME ‘DEY’ FORECAST: There will be a few morning snow showers in Kansas City with temperatures in the teens and low 20s.

Skies will be mostly cloudy during the day with blustery conditions.

Wind chills will be in the single digits with temperatures during the game in the teens.

Bundle-up if you are heading to Arrowhead Stadium!

Game Day Forecast: Here and Kansas City pic.twitter.com/JyQX5LXC2O — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) January 26, 2023

Back in the Tri-State, next week will start off dry with clouds and afternoon highs in the 30s.

Rain and snow will return on Tuesday before much colder air arrives late next week.

