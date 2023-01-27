Contests
Deer Park softball coach indicted on 5 counts sexual battery

Andrew Geesner is accused of having sexual relations with one of the Deer Park High School softball players while he was a coach.(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A high school softball coach was indicted after allegedly having sexual relations with a player, according to court documents.

Andrew Geesner, 36, is facing five counts of sexual battery after “purposefully” engaging in sexual conduct with a minor on the Deer Park High School Softball Team, an initial filing said.

Court documents say the interactions occurred multiple times in July and December of 2022.

The former coach was arrested on Tuesday and charged Wednesday.

As a formal procedure for sexual assault cases, Geesner underwent a medical examination for venereal disease and HIV on Thursday, a court filing said.

Hamilton County Court Judge Alan Triggs set Geesner’s bond for $10,000.

His next court date will be on Feb. 8.

