Designs selected for $6M pedestrian bridge in Downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - State transportation officials have chosen a design for the pedestrian bridge connecting Downtown Cincinnati and Mt. Adams.

The new bridge will replace the current two-bridge system, known as the Court Street Steps, that offers pedestrian access over Interstate 71/I-471 and Gilbert Avenue/US-22, a neighborhood known as Bucktown prior to highway construction in the 1950′s.

The current bridges were built in the 1960′s and have begun to deteriorate despite remaining in “serviceable condition,” according to a spokesperson with the Ohio Department of Transportation.

“ODOT is focused on maintaining the safety of those using the bridges, as well as those traveling underneath the structures, and after studying the condition of the bridge system, it was determined that replacing the structures is the safest and best option,” the spokesperson said.

It is expected to cost $6.6 million.

ODOT began public engagement following a feasibility study last year.

The new bridge will sit beside the existing two-bridge system, maintaining the connection between East Court Street and Van Meter Street, according to the ODOT spokesperson.

The next step is to develop detailed design plans and coordinate with Cincinnati’s Department of Transportation and Engineering on “aesthetic enhancements” including surface treatments, signage, fence types, colors and lighting.

Construction isn’t expected to begin until 2026.

The preferred alternative designs for a new pedestrian bridge over Interstate 71 connecting Downtown Cincinnati and Mt. Adams. (ODOT)

