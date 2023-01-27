Eric Weddle eats crow on Bengals-Bills blowout prediction: ‘Boy was I wrong’

[Full AFC Championship Game coverage]

INCINNATI (WXIX) - Former All-Pro NFL safety Eric Weddle is used to coming downhill on the football field. But Thursday morning, it was Weddle who had to do some backtracking on comments he made last week.

Not that he regrets them.

Weddle, who played three years in Baltimore and was on last year’s Super Bowl-winning Rams team, went viral before the Bengals-Bills game when he predicted Cincinnati blowout loss.

“Honestly, they should have lost to the Ravens. They got outplayed by the Ravens and snuck that one through,” Weddle said last Thursday on Up&Adams.

He also described the Fumble in the Jungle/Hubbard-Yard Dash as a “really unfortunate for the Ravens and everyone involved.”

Weddle went on to say the Bengals “got zero chance against the Bills.”

Obviously... that’s not what happened.

Weddle returned to the show Thursday. “Boy was I wrong,” he said. “Kudos to the Bengals. I applaud you guys. I was shocked at the outcome.”

Eric Weddle has thought about his hot take all week... and he regrets NOTHING.

⁰📺: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams | @weddlesbeard pic.twitter.com/yHNrqpQXsH — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) January 26, 2023

“Let’s talk about the Bengals and not so much what an old retired has-been [has said] for motivation. If players and head coaches are looking on the internet for motivation - I think that’s completely off base…” - Eric Weddle⁰⁰📺: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/7vHWzl8BH4 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) January 26, 2023

