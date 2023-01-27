Contests
Eric Weddle eats crow on Bengals-Bills blowout prediction: ‘Boy was I wrong’

Weddle said last week the Bengals had ‘no chance’ against the Bills.
Former NFL safety Eric Weddle returned to the Up&Adams program Thursday after he predicted the...
Former NFL safety Eric Weddle returned to the Up&Adams program Thursday after he predicted the Bengals would lose badly to the Bills.(Cincinnati Enquirer/Provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
[Full AFC Championship Game coverage]

INCINNATI (WXIX) - Former All-Pro NFL safety Eric Weddle is used to coming downhill on the football field. But Thursday morning, it was Weddle who had to do some backtracking on comments he made last week.

Not that he regrets them.

Weddle, who played three years in Baltimore and was on last year’s Super Bowl-winning Rams team, went viral before the Bengals-Bills game when he predicted Cincinnati blowout loss.

“Honestly, they should have lost to the Ravens. They got outplayed by the Ravens and snuck that one through,” Weddle said last Thursday on Up&Adams.

He also described the Fumble in the Jungle/Hubbard-Yard Dash as a “really unfortunate for the Ravens and everyone involved.”

Weddle went on to say the Bengals “got zero chance against the Bills.”

Obviously... that’s not what happened.

Weddle returned to the show Thursday. “Boy was I wrong,” he said. “Kudos to the Bengals. I applaud you guys. I was shocked at the outcome.”

