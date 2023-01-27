Contests
Grieving mother leans on Bengals after son’s sudden passing

Brayden West shared a special connection with one player after seeing their story of hardship and success.
By Candice Hare
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A grieving mother says her son’s memory is living on through the Bengals following his recent death.

Amanda West says her son, Brayden, would alert his family of trades involving the Bengals immediately after they occurred, even if that meant waking them up in the middle of the night. That’s how big of fan he was.

“He could tell you stats on just about any player out of the blue,” Amanda said.

Brayden suddenly and unexpectedly died on Oct. 24 from an enlarged heart. It was the day after the Bengals defeated the Falcons in Atlanta to begin the 10-game winning streak on which they remain.

He was just 19 years old.

“I feel like I’m just floating through… not a real concept of time,” Amanda said Thursday. “I’ve had people tell me how beautiful his funeral was and how great it was to see everyone in jerseys, and honestly, I don’t remember any of it. I know that he had a short life, but he was a very, very loved child.”

Amanda says her son was most in his element at Paycor Stadium. The family holds season tickets.

Special support has come from members of WhoDey Nation, whom she says have been unbelievably supportive of her and her family as they cope with this unthinkable loss.

Amanda says she knows Brayden is still cheering the Bengals on from above, especially a player with whom he felt a special connection: tight end Hayden Hurst.

“He came across the video about what brought [Hurst] to football, his mental health and his addiction,” Amanda recalled. “And Brayden struggled with his anxiety most of his teen yeas, and he connected to that video, and he sent it to me.”

Amanda says watching the Bengals’ playoff run makes her feel closer to Brayden.

Like last Sunday, when I saw Hayden Hurst score that touchdown, my mom and I both cried,” she said.

And if the Bengals should win the Super Bowl? Amanda says that would mean everything to her.

“It may rain,” she said, “because he’ll be up there celebrating.”

