Gusty winds and evening rain chances for Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday starts off with mostly sunny skies with increasing clouds later in the day. After a cold start with morning lows in the teens and low 20s, afternoon highs will go into the low 40s. We can’t rule out some sprinkles or light rain showers in the evening and early overnight, but much of the tri-state will be dry.

Friday will also be breezy with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour, especially in the early afternoon.

Much warmer conditions are expected for the first half of the weekend as afternoon highs go into the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will be mostly cloudy early and become partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Scattered rain showers develop Saturday night and continue into Sunday morning. Isolated to widely scattered light rain showers will linger into the afternoon, though it won’t be a washout during the afternoon. An umbrella will be warranted for the morning, but don’t expect to use it all day Sunday. Tailgaters should expect cloudy skies in the afternoon and evening with temperatures in the mid 40s.

KANSAS CITY GAME-DEY FORECAST: There will be a few morning snow showers in Kansas City with temperatures in the teens and low 20s with mostly cloudy skies during the day and blustery conditions. Wind chills will be in the single digits with temperatures during the game in the teens. Bundle-up if you are heading to Arrowhead Stadium!

Back in the tri-state, light rain showers are possible Sunday night early, but cooler air moves in Monday with mostly cloudy skies. We can’t rule out a few sprinkles or snow flurries Monday, but most of the day will be dry.

We are monitoring a system that moves in Tuesday that delivers colder conditions along with scattered rain and snow showers. Cold air lingers into the middle and latter half of next week with mostly cloudy skies.

