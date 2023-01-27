‘Winning is expected’: Burrow says on returning to AFC Championship

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is not getting lost in the moment ahead of the AFC Championship game but says the team’s success is expected.

The Bengals are two days away from kicking off in Kansas City against the Chiefs.

For Burrow, returning to the AFC Championship game is right where the team is supposed to be.

“I wouldn’t say it’s surreal. Winning is expected,” Burrow said in response to being asked about consecutive AFC Championship game appearances.

Burrow met with the media for a brief Q&A Friday.

The team is scheduled to arrive in Kansas City on Saturday. The Bengals and Chiefs play at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, with the winner going on to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.