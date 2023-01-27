Contests
‘Winning is expected’: Burrow says on returning to AFC Championship

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field at the conclusion of an NFL...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field at the conclusion of an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.(Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is not getting lost in the moment ahead of the AFC Championship game but says the team’s success is expected.

The Bengals are two days away from kicking off in Kansas City against the Chiefs.

For Burrow, returning to the AFC Championship game is right where the team is supposed to be.

“I wouldn’t say it’s surreal. Winning is expected,” Burrow said in response to being asked about consecutive AFC Championship game appearances.

Burrow met with the media for a brief Q&A Friday.

The team is scheduled to arrive in Kansas City on Saturday. The Bengals and Chiefs play at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, with the winner going on to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona.

