CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State photography company is helping Bengals fans show their Who Dey love and spirit.

Stacey and her daughter Bailey are lifelong Bengals fans who share a passion for art and creativity.

At Old School Pix, they rent out their space to photographers and families for photoshoots and with the recent success of the Bengals, they’ve decided to turn a truck into the jungle.

FOX19 NOW’s Morgan Parrish has the story of this mother-daughter duo.

Mother-daughter duo creates Bengals photo experience for fans

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.