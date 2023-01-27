Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Mother-daughter duo creates Bengals photo experience for fans

Mother-daughter duo creates Bengals photo experience for fans
Mother-daughter duo creates Bengals photo experience for fans
By Morgan Parrish
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State photography company is helping Bengals fans show their Who Dey love and spirit.

Stacey and her daughter Bailey are lifelong Bengals fans who share a passion for art and creativity.

At Old School Pix, they rent out their space to photographers and families for photoshoots and with the recent success of the Bengals, they’ve decided to turn a truck into the jungle.

FOX19 NOW’s Morgan Parrish has the story of this mother-daughter duo.

Mother-daughter duo creates Bengals photo experience for fans

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal shelter says the community has come together to help find an abandoned dog's owner.
‘Incredible’: Animal shelter helps reunite owner experiencing homelessness with abandoned dog
Elaine Uykimpang Bentz and Erik Bentz.
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant nominated for Best Restaurant in the country
FILE - McDonald's sign
Free McDonald’s for the Bengals game? Here’s how
The mother of 11-year-old Mitchell Johnson says her son was grabbed by the arm by a teacher and...
Physical altercation between substitute teacher, CPS student under investigation
Tyrone Edwards, an inmate at Hamilton County Justice Center, escaped Jan. 26, 2022, according...
Inmate captured after escaping from the Hamilton County jail

Latest News

Cincinnati Children's Hospital competes with three other hospitals to raise money for pediatric...
Cincinnati Children’s shows Bengals spirit in ‘Touchdown for Kids!’ donation competition
Grieving mother leans on Bengals after son's sudden passing
Grieving mother leans on Bengals after son’s sudden passing
Former NFL safety Eric Weddle returned to the Up&Adams program Thursday after he predicted the...
Eric Weddle eats crow on Bengals-Bills blowout prediction: ‘Boy was I wrong’
Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said on Thursday ahead of the AFC...
Chiefs DC wowed by Burrow: ‘It feels like he’s got six eyeballs around his head’