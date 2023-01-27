Physics of football, Kansas City barbecue history

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WXIX) - Kansas City, much like Cincinnati, has a rich history when it comes to sports, and of course, food.

FOX19 NOW’s Frank Marzullo is holding down the fort in Kansas City for Who Dey Nation. From a little bit of a physics lesson to Kansas City’s famous barbecue, he has been busy exploring what the city has to offer for football fans.

Physics of football

History of the burnt ends in Kansas City

