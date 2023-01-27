Contests
Authorities trying to identify victims in ‘horrifying’ child porn case

A Covington man’s ex-girlfriend allegedly found the videos on his phone.
By Courtney King
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Warning: Some may find the details of this story disturbing.

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A suspect is behind bars after authorities say he sexually abused several underaged girls and video taped it.

Sylvanus McBride, of Covington, is at the Kenton County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

He faces charges of child pornography and sexual abuse of a child under 12.

“He’s the worst of the worst kind of child predator,” said Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders. “The detectives are horrified by it. The prosecutors are horrified by it. We hate having to look at our own evidence.”

McBride’s ex-girlfriend allegedly found a cell phone in her car after he had been arrested on drug charges earlier this month.

“In order to figure out whose phone that was, she went through it and found very disturbing images, both videos and still images, of Mr. McBride abusing underage children,” Sanders said.

The ex-girlfriend immediately called Kenton County PD, Sanders says.

Investigators have identified just two of the alleged victims so far. They are 12-16 years old.

Sanders encourages anyone whose children may have had contact with McBride to talk to them and call Kenton County PD if they believe their child might have become a victim.

“Anybody who goes so far as to film these heinous acts, you know, they’re especially bold and especially dangerous, and those are the ones we will use every last resource we have to put in prison as long as we can.”

McBride faces up to 50 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

He will be back in court Friday.

