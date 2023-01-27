Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Second murder suspect arrested after woman’s shooting death in Clermont County

The shooting happened after a drug deal gone wrong, according to detectives.
Jaydon Maurice Pierce
Jaydon Maurice Pierce(Clermont County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A murder suspect has turned himself in following the Jan. 17 killing of a 39-year-old woman in a Clermont County subdivision.

Jaydon Maurice Pierce, 22, turned himself in Thursday at 8:35 p.m. in the presence of his attorney at the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

He and 30-year-old Ryan Vest face charges of aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder.

Vest faces an additional count of evidence tampering.

The sheriff’s office put up a $10,000 reward for Pierce’s arrest earlier this week.

Pierce is currently at the Clermont County Jail without bail. He will appear for his arraignment in Clermont County Municipal Court on Friday.

Vest is also currently being held at the Clermont County Jail on a $4 million bail bond.

The victim, Casey Hamblin Moss was found dead inside a car with a gunshot wound to the head in the 3800 block of Magnolia Drive around 6:45 p.m. last Tuesday, according to the criminal complaint.

“The investigation has revealed that this was not a random act of violence. This incident stemmed from a drug transaction, a dispute over money, which led to a chase and inevitably the shooting incident,” Chief Deputy Chris Stratton said last week.

Per the complaint, a man who claimed to be Moss’s boyfriend said he was driving with her to buy drugs from someone named “Ace” at the Wendy’s near Bach Buxton Road.

After buying the drugs and leaving the Wendy’s, “Ace” demanded the pair bring back the drugs believing he had been shorted money, the complaint reads. He allegedly pursued them around the area in another car and then pulled up side-by-side on Back Grove Court and opened fire, hitting Moss in the head.

The sheriff’s office has video evidence from nearby residents of the shooting and the vehicle fleeing the scene.

The man who claimed to be Moss’ boyfriend identified “Ace” as Vest.

It was the second fatal shooting in Clermont County in a little over a week related to a dispute over money.

>> $5M bond for Amelia murder suspect who says he shot tattoo shop owner 17 times

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal shelter says the community has come together to help find an abandoned dog's owner.
‘Incredible’: Animal shelter helps reunite owner experiencing homelessness with abandoned dog
Elaine Uykimpang Bentz and Erik Bentz.
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant nominated for Best Restaurant in the country
Counties ranging from Ripley and Dearborn County to the east in Butler and Warren County...
Snowfall totals: Up to 5″ in some areas
Police found the victim in a cornfield without his head or hands.
Cincinnati man arrested in grisly cold-case murder outside Toledo
Bengals wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins in the first half of the game...
‘I don’t want to suck bad enough to have to get Ja’Marr Chase,’ Bills GM says on Bengals’ path to success

Latest News

2 drivers in critical condition after Northside crash
Former NFL safety Eric Weddle returned to the Up&Adams program Thursday after he predicted the...
Eric Weddle eats crow on Bengals-Bills blowout prediction: ‘Boy was I wrong’
Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said on Thursday ahead of the AFC...
Chiefs DC wowed by Burrow: ‘It feels like he’s got six eyeballs around his head’
Paycor Stadium
Bengals community, Fan of the Year