Soul of a playmaker: Bengals rookie DB a former star QB

FOX19 NOW’s Joe Danneman talked with Cam Taylor-Britt about how he went from a star high school...
FOX19 NOW's Joe Danneman talked with Cam Taylor-Britt about how he went from a star high school quarterback to intercepting passes for the Bengals.
By Joe Danneman
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt is now tasked with defending passes. Back in his high school days, the now 23-year-old had a different job on the field.

FOX19 NOW’s Joe Danneman talked with Taylor-Britt about how he went from a star high school quarterback to intercepting passes for the Bengals.

Soul of a playmaker: Bengals rookie DB a former star QB

