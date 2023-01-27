CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt is now tasked with defending passes. Back in his high school days, the now 23-year-old had a different job on the field.

FOX19 NOW’s Joe Danneman talked with Taylor-Britt about how he went from a star high school quarterback to intercepting passes for the Bengals.

Soul of a playmaker: Bengals rookie DB a former star QB

