Suspect arrested after teen’s death ruled a homicide

The teen victim, 17-year-old William Gibson, was shot in Bond Hill last year.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a teen’s September 2022 death in Bond Hill.

Craig Gibson, 22, was arrested Friday for the negligent homicide of 17-year-old William Gibson, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

William died on Sept. 26, 2022, after officers found him around 11 p.m. suffering from a gunshot wound on Ryland Avenue near Paddock Road, police said.

It wasn’t until Jan. 26 that the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office ruled the 17-year-old death a homicide, police explained.

The following day, Friday, Cincinnati police said Craig was arrested in connection with William’s death.

Police did not state if the suspect and victim are related.

