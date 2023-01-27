Suspect arrested after teen’s death ruled a homicide
The teen victim was shot in Bond Hill last year.
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a teen’s September 2022 death in Bond Hill.
Craig Gibson, 22, was arrested Friday for the negligent homicide of 17-year-old William Gibson, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
William died on Sept. 26, 2022, after officers found him around 11 p.m. suffering from a gunshot wound on Ryland Avenue near Paddock Road, police said.
It wasn’t until Jan. 26 that the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office ruled the 17-year-old death a homicide, police explained.
The following day, Friday, Cincinnati police said Craig was arrested in connection with William’s death.
Police did not state if the suspect and victim are related.
