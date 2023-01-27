Contests
Two Bengals offensive line starters ruled out for AFC Championship: Report

Cincinnati Bengals guard Alex Cappa (65) is helped off the field after being injured in the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Cincinnati, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals will go into Kansas City for the AFC Championship without offensive linemen Jonah Williams and Alex Cappa, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Bengals will once again be without three starting offensive linemen when they take on the Chiefs on Sunday.

Williams dislocated his kneecap in the Bengals’ wild card win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Cappa has missed the Bengals’ games against the Ravens and Bills after going down with an ankle injury in Week 18.

The Bengals have been without right tackle La’el Collins since he tore his ACL against the New England Patriots on Dec. 24.

Going into the Bills game last week, many questioned if the offensive line could hold up. The o-line responded with a dominating performance in snowy Buffalo.

Joe Burrow was only sacked one time and the team rushed for 172 yards against the Bills.

