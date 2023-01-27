Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Warmer weather this weekend

By Ashley Smith
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tonight will be mainly dry with the chance for sprinkles this evening. It won’t be quite as cold with a low of 32. Much warmer conditions are expected for the first half of the weekend as afternoon highs go into the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will be mostly cloudy early and become partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Scattered rain showers develop Saturday night and continue into Sunday morning. Isolated to widely scattered light rain showers will linger into the afternoon, though it won’t be a washout during the afternoon. An umbrella will be warranted for the morning, but don’t expect to use it all day Sunday. Tailgaters should expect cloudy skies in the afternoon and evening with temperatures in the mid 40s.

KANSAS CITY GAME-DEY FORECAST: There will be a few morning snow showers in Kansas City with temperatures in the teens and low 20s with mostly cloudy skies during the day and blustery conditions. Wind chills will be in the single digits with temperatures during the game in the teens. Bundle-up if you are heading to Arrowhead Stadium!

Back in the tri-state, light rain showers are possible Sunday night early, but cooler air moves in Monday with mostly cloudy skies. We can’t rule out a few sprinkles or snow flurries Monday, but most of the day will be dry.

We are monitoring a system that moves in Tuesday that delivers colder conditions along with scattered rain and snow showers. Cold air lingers into the middle and latter half of next week with mostly cloudy skies.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal shelter says the community has come together to help find an abandoned dog's owner.
‘Incredible’: Animal shelter helps reunite owner experiencing homelessness with abandoned dog
Elaine Uykimpang Bentz and Erik Bentz.
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant nominated for Best Restaurant in the country
FILE - McDonald's sign
Free McDonald’s for the Bengals game? Here’s how
The mother of 11-year-old Mitchell Johnson says her son was grabbed by the arm by a teacher and...
Physical altercation between substitute teacher, CPS student under investigation
Litter of puppies found in box in Clermont County
Litter of puppies found in box in Clermont County

Latest News

Mainly dry too
Warmer weather this weekend
Warmer air moves in for the weekend, but much cooler air arrives next week.
Gusty winds and evening rain chances for Friday
Tracking some weekend rain chances in the tri-state and for folks traveling west.
Chance of evening rain, otherwise partly cloudy
A warm weekend is upon us, though much colder air moves in next week.
Breezy end to the week with late day rain chances