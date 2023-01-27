Watch for slick spots, crashes slow morning rush

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some of us are waking up with a light coating of snow on our neighborhood streets.

With temperatures bottoming out in the low 20s, watch for slick spots as you head out, especially on untreated roads and elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.

Three crashes are slowing the morning commute:

WB I-275 past the exit for eastbound U.S. 52/New Richmond in Anderson Township: The far right lane is now open, but all lanes were closed when the two-vehicle crash was first reported at about 6:30 a.m., Hamilton County dispatchers say. At least one person was taken to Christ Hospital, according to dispatch.

SB I-71/75 at the rest stop in Florence: Overturned semi tractor-trailer is blocking two lanes, only one remains open. It’s not clear yet if anyone is hurt, Boone County dispatchers say.

Both right and left shoulders are blocked on NB I-71 at U.S. 50 in downtown Cincinnati.

#BREAKING: WB I-275 is CLOSED past EB US-52/New Richmond exit due to crash, per Hamilton Co dispatchers.

At least 1 person taken to Christ Hospital pic.twitter.com/BEZU65fMS9 — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) January 27, 2023

BREAKING NOW: Overturned semi blocking two lanes of 75SB near the Richwood exit in Northern KY. Updates LIVE @FOX19 #TheTrafficGuy #FirstAlertTraffic pic.twitter.com/iI28QnM8Sg — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) January 27, 2023

With that said, black ice, especially on overpasses and bridges are a possibility this morning . @FOX19 — Lauren Minor WXIX (@LaurenMinorWXIX) January 27, 2023

Temperatures will be warmer later. Friday’s high will push into the upper 30s under cloudy skies.

There is a small chance for sprinkles and light rain showers Friday night.

The weekend will be mild with highs in the 40s on both Saturday and Sunday.

A few light showers will return Sunday.

KANSAS CITY GAME ‘DEY’ FORECAST: There will be a few morning snow showers in Kansas City with temperatures in the teens and low 20s.

Skies will be mostly cloudy during the day with blustery conditions.

Wind chills will be in the single digits with temperatures during the game in the teens.

Bundle-up if you are heading to Arrowhead Stadium!

Game Day Forecast: Here and Kansas City pic.twitter.com/JyQX5LXC2O — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) January 26, 2023

Back in the Tri-State, next week will start off dry with clouds and afternoon highs in the 30s.

Rain and snow will return on Tuesday before much colder air arrives late next week.

