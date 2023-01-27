Watch for slick spots on morning commute

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some of us are waking up with a light coating of snow on our neighborhood streets.

With temperatures bottoming out in the low 20s, watch for slick spots as you head out, especially on untreated roads and elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.

Main highways and routes are fine. Salt trucks are out around the region.

With that said, black ice, especially on overpasses and bridges are a possibility this morning . @FOX19 — Lauren Minor WXIX (@LaurenMinorWXIX) January 27, 2023

Temperatures will be warmer later. Friday’s high will push into the upper 30s under cloudy skies.

There is a small chance for sprinkles and light rain showers Friday night.

The weekend will be mild with highs in the 40s on both Saturday and Sunday.

A few light showers will return Sunday.

KANSAS CITY GAME ‘DEY’ FORECAST: There will be a few morning snow showers in Kansas City with temperatures in the teens and low 20s.

Skies will be mostly cloudy during the day with blustery conditions.

Wind chills will be in the single digits with temperatures during the game in the teens.

Bundle-up if you are heading to Arrowhead Stadium!

Game Day Forecast: Here and Kansas City pic.twitter.com/JyQX5LXC2O — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) January 26, 2023

Back in the Tri-State, next week will start off dry with clouds and afternoon highs in the 30s.

Rain and snow will return on Tuesday before much colder air arrives late next week.

