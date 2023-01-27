Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Watch for slick spots on morning commute

Overnight Forecast - Cold, Frosty Start
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:49 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some of us are waking up with a light coating of snow on our neighborhood streets.

With temperatures bottoming out in the low 20s, watch for slick spots as you head out, especially on untreated roads and elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.

Main highways and routes are fine. Salt trucks are out around the region.

Temperatures will be warmer later. Friday’s high will push into the upper 30s under cloudy skies.

There is a small chance for sprinkles and light rain showers Friday night.

The weekend will be mild with highs in the 40s on both Saturday and Sunday.

A few light showers will return Sunday.

KANSAS CITY GAME ‘DEY’ FORECAST: There will be a few morning snow showers in Kansas City with temperatures in the teens and low 20s.

Skies will be mostly cloudy during the day with blustery conditions.

Wind chills will be in the single digits with temperatures during the game in the teens.

Bundle-up if you are heading to Arrowhead Stadium!

Back in the Tri-State, next week will start off dry with clouds and afternoon highs in the 30s.

Rain and snow will return on Tuesday before much colder air arrives late next week.

Stay updated on the latest conditions and alerts in your community by downloading our free FOX19 NOW Weather App:

Download our free weather app here:
Download our free weather app here:(WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal shelter says the community has come together to help find an abandoned dog's owner.
‘Incredible’: Animal shelter helps reunite owner experiencing homelessness with abandoned dog
Elaine Uykimpang Bentz and Erik Bentz.
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant nominated for Best Restaurant in the country
FILE - McDonald's sign
Free McDonald’s for the Bengals game? Here’s how
The mother of 11-year-old Mitchell Johnson says her son was grabbed by the arm by a teacher and...
Physical altercation between substitute teacher, CPS student under investigation
Tyrone Edwards, an inmate at Hamilton County Justice Center, escaped Jan. 26, 2022, according...
Inmate captured after escaping from the Hamilton County jail

Latest News

Grieving mother leans on Bengals after son's sudden passing
Grieving mother leans on Bengals after son’s sudden passing
Caught on cam: Rash of thefts plague Warren County car dealerships
Caught on cam: Rash of thefts plague Warren County car dealerships
Prosecutor: NKY man arrested after ex finds child porn on his phone
Authorities trying to identify victims in ‘horrifying’ child porn case
Jaydon Maurice Pierce
Second murder suspect arrested after woman’s shooting death in Clermont County