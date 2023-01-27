Who Dey: Show off your Bengals fandom

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals fans are showing their stripes ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship game in Kansas City.

Who Dey Nation is sharing pictures and videos to show off their Bengals pride.

You can share your Bengals photos and videos with us by clicking here. Your photos/videos might even be shown during FOX19 NOW’s Friday newscasts.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.