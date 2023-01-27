Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Woman hits sister with car outside Reading bar, flees: court docs

Terra Martin
Terra Martin(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

READING, Ohio (WXIX) - A Roselawn woman is under arrest after police say she purposely hit and seriously hurt her own sister with her minivan and fled the scene.

It was reported on Jan. 17 outside The Lounge Bar at 7990 Reading Road in Reading, police wrote in court records.

Terra Martin and her sister argued in the parking lot, an affidavit states, and then she used her silver Dodge Caravan to strike her sister, seriously hurting her.

“(The victim’s) lower leg sustained a compound fracture after being struck. (The suspect) then fled the scene after causing harm to her sister,” a Reading police lieutenant wrote in the court filing.

Martin, 38, of Roselawn, is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

She faces charges of felonious assault, domestic violence and leaving the scene of an accident.

She is scheduled to appear in Hamilton County Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Friday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal shelter says the community has come together to help find an abandoned dog's owner.
‘Incredible’: Animal shelter helps reunite owner experiencing homelessness with abandoned dog
Elaine Uykimpang Bentz and Erik Bentz.
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant nominated for Best Restaurant in the country
FILE - McDonald's sign
Free McDonald’s for the Bengals game? Here’s how
The mother of 11-year-old Mitchell Johnson says her son was grabbed by the arm by a teacher and...
Physical altercation between substitute teacher, CPS student under investigation
Tyrone Edwards, an inmate at Hamilton County Justice Center, escaped Jan. 26, 2022, according...
Inmate captured after escaping from the Hamilton County jail

Latest News

Eastbound Interstate 74 is shut down at the Colerain Avenue/Beekman Street exit due to a crash...
Crashes slow morning commute
Ashley Brogden and Lawrence Harris are indicted on 3 counts of aggravated arson after allegedly...
Court docs: 2 people indicted after setting fire to a home with people inside
Jacob Bumpass
Man accused in Paige Johnson’s disappearance, death returns to court Friday
Michael Ely, 67, is facing charges of child endangerment and domestic violence after allegedly...
Wyoming school finds ‘severe’ bruising on boy, adoptive father arrested