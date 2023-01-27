Woman hits sister with car outside Reading bar, flees: court docs

READING, Ohio (WXIX) - A Roselawn woman is under arrest after police say she purposely hit and seriously hurt her own sister with her minivan and fled the scene.

It was reported on Jan. 17 outside The Lounge Bar at 7990 Reading Road in Reading, police wrote in court records.

Terra Martin and her sister argued in the parking lot, an affidavit states, and then she used her silver Dodge Caravan to strike her sister, seriously hurting her.

“(The victim’s) lower leg sustained a compound fracture after being struck. (The suspect) then fled the scene after causing harm to her sister,” a Reading police lieutenant wrote in the court filing.

Martin, 38, of Roselawn, is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

She faces charges of felonious assault, domestic violence and leaving the scene of an accident.

She is scheduled to appear in Hamilton County Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Friday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.