Wyoming school finds ‘severe’ bruising on boy, adoptive father arrested

Michael Ely, 67, is facing charges of child endangerment and domestic violence after allegedly hitting his son multiple times.(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - A Wyoming man was arrested Thursday for allegedly abusing his 9-year-old son multiple times, court documents said.

According to an affidavit, 67-year-old Michael Ely, who is the child’s adoptive father, left “severe” bruises on his son’s ribcage and back after striking him several times with a flooring transition strip.

The 9-year-old’s injuries were discovered by a Hilltop Elementary School teacher who sent him to the nurse’s office for an examination, the affidavit explained.

When asked about his injuries by the school and Wyoming police, the boy said he broke his sister’s hairbrush which provoked Ely to “punish” him.

According to the officer at the school, the child’s sister stated that her brother was hit approximately 10 times in the “family room.”

In addition, she said she sometimes fears for her safety because of “the spanking” but stated she has never been struck by her dad.

When police asked Ely about the incident, he said he has 40 years of martial arts experience and that he is “really good at hitting things,” the affidavit said.

The dad later confirmed he hit his son, but that it was only three times. Officers showed Ely the photos of his son’s injuries and described them as “excessive.”

He is facing charges of domestic violence and child endangerment and is expected to appear in court on Friday morning for his arraignment.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

