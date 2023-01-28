Contests
Bengals fans fly from CVG to Kansas City for AFC Championship game

CVG was ready Saturday for Bengals fans as they head to Kansas City.
By Payton Marshall
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Bengals fans, decked out in Who Dey gear, flew from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport Saturday afternoon CVG announced that they added a nonstop United Airlines flight to Kansas City for the AFC Championship game.

The flight left at 1 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday and will arrive at 1:50 p.m. Central Time just in time for Sunday’s game.

Joe Laugherty is one of the many fans at CVG headed to Kansas City.

“Last year, we just felt lucky to be there. This year we expect to win,” Laugherty said.

As fans awaited to board their flight, some offered words of wisdom to the team.

“Sam Hubbard, maybe you want to do what you did last week, and everybody just play hard and bring home a winner,” Tina Waddell said.

“I’m expecting us to come out firing—I want to see five wide, four wide right up the middle with Joe Mixon, and we’re going to crush them. That’s what I want to see,” Nick Pridonoff said.

Those fans will leave Monday at 7:45 a.m. Central Time on Monday and will arrive at 10:14 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Bengals will play the Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. FOX19 Now will bring all of the latest details on everything Bengals.

